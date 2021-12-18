D.C. is sending $30M to fast-track cleanup of toxic soil in Philly

The money is part of $1 billion from the infrastructure law that will accelerate remediation of Superfund sites and clear a backlog of 49 previously unfunded sites across the country. Included in the money is $38.7 million for three Pennsylvania Superfund projects, including the Lower Darby Creek site that includes Clearview Landfill.

The Lower Darby Creek Superfund site – partially in Philadelphia and partially in Delaware County — comprises two landfills that operated between the 1950s and 1970s, accepting municipal, demolition, and hospital wastes. That activity contaminated soil, groundwater, and fish tissue with hazardous chemicals, according to the EPA. The site was added to the agency’s National Priorities List of contaminated sites in 2001.

Cleanup at Clearview Landfill began in 2017 and has included excavating contaminated soil and waste, capping parts of the landfill, planting trees, and building retaining walls to control floodwaters. Remediation was scheduled to be finished in 2024 or 2025, EPA officials said.

But with the new money from the infrastructure law, that timeline is pushed up to 2023, said Josh Barber, remedial project manager with the EPA. Agency officials say the exact amount that will go to the Lower Darby Creek Superfund site from the infrastructure law has not been determined, but they estimate it will be around $30 million.

“EPA has removed and replaced 26,000 tons of contaminated soil from 195 residential properties in the Eastwick community, remediated over 10 acres of city park open space, capped and restored 12 acres of Clearview Landfill, and stabilized nearly half a mile of streambank with natural features,” said Regan. “But the work is far from being complete.”