U.S. Coast Guard attempts to free cargo ship stuck along the Delaware River

The ship ran aground in the Delaware River north of the Ben Franklin Bridge. It is carrying 45,000 tons of solar salt, according to the Coast Guard.

Cargo ship stuck in the river at night

A cargo ship ran aground in the Delaware River on January 8, 2024. (6abc)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Coast Guard is attempting to free a cargo ship that ran aground Wednesday night along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

The 623-foot motor vessel, named “Algoma Verity,” became stuck outside the main shipping channel about a mile north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The cause of the incident is currently unknown, according to the Coast Guard.

The ship was carrying about 45,000 tons of solar salt, which is commonly used for water softening. There have been no reports of pollution, and the Coast Guard is monitoring the situation.

The Coast Guard is working on a plan to safely move the vessel to a nearby terminal. Vessel traffic is currently restricted between the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the Tioga Marine terminal.

