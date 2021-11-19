PUC approves $1.975M settlement with Energy Transfer for Pa. pipeline blast

Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a record $30 million fine to the company for the blast, focusing on the pipeline’s faulty slope stabilization.

The state’s public utility commission, which oversees pipeline safety, voted three to zero approve $1.975 million in penalties for the pipeline’s owner, Energy Transfer.

The settlement includes a $1 million civil penalty, and approximately $975,000 in additional safety-related measures, including 24-hour monitoring during start-up of the pipeline, increased inspections, and monitoring for slope failures along the pipeline right-of-way.

Residents living near the blast requested a larger fine, but the commission ruled the amount was “a sufficient deterrent” to prevent similar accidents from the company, and that the maximum it was allowed to fine the company under state law is $2 million.

A spokeswoman for Energy Transfer said in an email the company was “pleased with the Commission’s action today.”

PUC investigators proposed the fine in December, after a probe looking into violations of the state’s Gas and Hazardous Liquids Pipelines Act, which gives the agency the authority to enforce federal pipeline safety laws.