A Texas-based company has announced plans to build a multibillion-dollar plant on the site of a former coal mine in northeastern Pennsylvania to develop fuels from natural gas, which officials say will bring thousands of jobs to the area.

Officials announced at an online news conference Friday that Houston-based Nacero Inc. plans to invest $6 billion in the Newport Township plant, which will use gas from the Marcellus Shale reservoir, which has produced more gas than any other reservoir in the nation.

“We are going to be making gasoline, which is our largest commodity consumer product, from natural gas and renewable natural gas,” said Thomas Tureen, chairman of the board.