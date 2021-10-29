This story originally appeared in State Impact Pennsylvania.

This story was produced as part of Climate Solutions, a collaboration focused on community engagement and solutions-based reporting to help Central Pennsylvania move toward climate literacy, resilience and adaptation. StateImpact Pennsylvania is a Climate Solutions partner.

A new poll from Franklin & Marshall College shows few Pennsylvanians are confident in their knowledge of climate change.

He said people who scored poorly on the true or false section said they did not feel well informed on climate. People who scored highly said they felt well informed.

“So, people are self aware, it seems to me. Many of them don’t overestimate their knowledge about climate issues and their need to know more,” Yost said. “So, there’s a clear relationship there that I think is important to understand.”

Understanding of climate topics doesn’t necessarily mean a person feels they are urgent.

Eric Rebert, a banker in Lancaster, got all seven true or false questions correct. He said he recognizes the issue, but it’s not a priority for him.

“I’m 67,” Rebert said. “The people you need to convince are my kids.”

He added he’s not sure climate science is 100% settled. That’s even though the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said it is “unequivocal” that human activity has warmed the planet. The IPCC is urging governments to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

“We as a society seem to take things to the extreme and that might be our current biggest problem. There seems to be very little middle ground these days,” Rebert said.