After a surge in crashes, safety fixes are coming to 34th St. in Mantua

Late one November night, the harsh sound of scraping metal interrupted Carmen Davis Cliett from her nighttime prayer. She didn’t have to look outside her bedroom window to know what happened.

“I just knew,” said 78-year-old Cliett. “I said, ‘Oh no, my car, my car!’”

The Mantua resident’s car was totaled. Driving south on 34th Street, another motorist first smacked into a different car up the block near Haverford Avenue. They backed out of the first crash and kept going, Cliett said, hitting her car a half-block later. The crash tore a pole from the concrete sidewalk and upended her flower bed.

Cliett instinctively knew her fate because she’d seen it happen before — more times than she could count. She’s lived in Mantua her entire life, and in her house on 34th near Brandywine for the last 50 years.

To her, it feels like 34th Street has always been a traffic terror. And it’s only gotten worse.

Alongside the Philadelphia Zoo, the half-mile of 34th from Girard to Mantua Avenue often devolves into a speedway. Cars zoom 50 miles per hour or more down the four-lane stretch, then pass over the bridge — with little to slow them down before they’re in the residential Mantua neighborhood.

“It’s so scary for the seniors, because a lot of [drivers] go through the light, and the seniors are there crawling across the street,” Cliett said. “These guys have no regard for them.”

Since construction started on I-76 two years ago, there have been even more cars detoured through the neighborhood, speeding the residential streets to get to the expressway.

The city is taking the problem seriously. The Streets Department launched a new traffic safety project in the neighborhood last year, beginning with a socially distant community meeting in October. A community survey circulated in Mantua the last few weeks, which will inform improvements that aim to slow vehicles in the community. They’re expecting to start implementing changes in summer 2021.

“I’m somewhat relieved,” Cliett said. “But I’ll be much more relieved when they actually do something about it, when they start putting stop signs on every corner.”

105 crashes on one road last year

The crash outside Cliett’s house is one of many on 34th Street — so many that her daughter, Corine Sapp, started keeping track.

Sapp lives in Mantua, too, and she snaps cell phone pics every time she sees cars collide in her neighborhood. She’s had plenty of opportunities: Last year, there were 105 crashes on the mile of 34th Street between Girard and Powelton avenues, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

That’s a huge increase from past years. PennDOT counted 53 crashes from 2015 to 2018, out of more than 40,000 total in Philadelphia County. Meanwhile, nearly half of Philly’s traffic crashes happen on roads in poor areas mostly populated by people of color.