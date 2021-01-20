Biden Transportation nominee is a friend to Philly bicyclists, advocates say

Philly transportation advocates are celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Deputy Transportation Secretary.

Biden’s nominee, former New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, “will bring a city-perspective to federal policymaking because through her experience [in NYC], she understands what cities need from the federal government,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Trottenberg, who resigned from the NYC DOT in November 2020, served on Biden’s transition team. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the former USDOT staffer (under Obama) stands to return to the department at a time when transportation agencies nationwide are facing revenue shortages and new safety challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. She will return to Washington facing new problems on roads, too — the pandemic has sent crash rates surging in Philadelphia and elsewhere in the country as people at higher speeds on emptier roads.

Trottenberg will lead under former South Bend, Indiana mayor and one-time presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who was tapped by Biden in December and also comes with his own urban transportation bonafides.

Trottenberg knows Philly

In New York, Trottenberg’s accomplishments include aiding the implementation of the country’s first Vision Zero program in 2014. In a report released last year, the city boasted that the multi-faceted program designed to reduce traffic fatalities led to a 36% decline in pedestrian deaths at priority locations compared to before the program began.