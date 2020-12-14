Philadelphia aims to bring Black and brown advisers into next city master plan

City Hall wants Philadelphians to play a bigger role in shaping neighborhood growth.

Last week, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration announced residents will decide how to spend $1 million in taxpayer dollars earmarked for capital investments through the city’s first participatory planning process. The residents selected to participate in that effort will form a new city democratic body of sorts called the Re-Imagine Philadelphia Steering Committee.

After three months spent on the participatory planning initiative, the committee will go on for another year with its second and perhaps more enduring legacy: advising the Philadelphia City Planning Commission on its next citywide comprehensive plan.

When the commission did its last report in 2011 under Mayor Michael Nutter, the city hadn’t comprehensively examined its zoning codes and building rules in more than 50 years.

After a decade of construction and development that brought more prosperity to some areas while leaving many more sections of the city impoverished and struggling to recover from generations of neglect, the Kenney administration wants to update the plan. Equity is the goal this time.

The new committee will have 40 members: Half will come from city agencies and the other half will be city residents. Ten of them will be selected from an open-call application and the other 10 from city boards or commissions, including the Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs, the Philadelphia Commission for Women, and the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs. Applications are due by Dec.15.

The process will be led by a consultant with expertise in social justice, anti-racism, and planning.

But for residents, the city is looking particularly for Black and brown residents, who have historically been left out of the conversation about neighborhood development. While there are many leaders of color working to change the dynamic, the city’s planning process still often centers white voices.

“This steering committee is designing to the best that we can on how to best engage with underrepresented populations that have been muted and don’t feel like they’ve had a voice at the table before,” said Eleanor Sharpe, the executive director of the City Planning Commission.

Sharpe said the report in 2011 focused on being equal. Last time, they held three public meetings in each district to ask for their needs.