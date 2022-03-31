In 1963, Philadelphia enacted the Fair Practices Ordinance (FPO), a civil rights law that included protections against racially exploitative “blockbusting.” This week, the city announced an expansion of the FPO to address a new version of this unscrupulous housing practice: cracking down on “We Buy Houses” and similar intimidation practices.

The practice of blockbusting was born in the years after World War II as Black families sought to buy homes in northern cities like Philadelphia. Real estate agents pressured white homeowners to hastily sell their properties, tapping into racist attitudes to convince those homeowners that changing demographics would drive down property values. “You don’t want to be the last white family on your block,” real estate agents would warn.

In a panic, white homeowners would sell their homes for cheap. Agents would then turn around and sell to Black homeowners (who were limited in where they could live due to discriminatory practices like redlining) at inflated prices.

Philadelphia responded to blockbusting practices by adopting the FPO, which made it unlawful for real estate agents to solicit a homeowner after the homeowner had expressed they were not interested in selling. But the FPO only covered real estate agents, and it had other limitations.