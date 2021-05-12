Councilmember Jamie Gauthier released a statement opposing the 76-unit proposed apartment building at 48th and Chester that garnered the moniker of the “poop building” after a resident in the Squirrel Hill section of West Philadelphia requested fecal samples to help research a possible connection between the proposed development and colorectal cancer.

She said she will be against the variance that will be up at the Zoning Board meeting next month. The beginning of her statement states that complaints over this project have “‘dwarfed” any other zoning dispute since she came into office last year. But half of her statement goes on to praise the project.

“The developer for this project is willing to provide a level of affordability that we have never seen in the new construction private market: One-fifth of their units would be fixed at rents affordable for individuals earning around $27,000 per year, or two-person households earning around $31,000 per year,” she wrote. “The latest proposal is much improved when compared to the one first presented about six months ago, and I want to thank everyone who worked to make that possible.”

Gauthier goes on to explain that she agrees that there should be a continued push for affordability, but that there are only two options: nothing or 28 duplexes with no affordability restrictions.

“To me, these do not feel like viable solutions to the challenges our district faces regarding housing affordability,” she wrote.