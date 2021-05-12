Councilmember Jamie Gauthier opposes 48th and Chester ‘poop building’ project
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier released a statement opposing the 76-unit proposed apartment building at 48th and Chester that garnered the moniker of the “poop building” after a resident in the Squirrel Hill section of West Philadelphia requested fecal samples to help research a possible connection between the proposed development and colorectal cancer.
She said she will be against the variance that will be up at the Zoning Board meeting next month. The beginning of her statement states that complaints over this project have “‘dwarfed” any other zoning dispute since she came into office last year. But half of her statement goes on to praise the project.
“The developer for this project is willing to provide a level of affordability that we have never seen in the new construction private market: One-fifth of their units would be fixed at rents affordable for individuals earning around $27,000 per year, or two-person households earning around $31,000 per year,” she wrote. “The latest proposal is much improved when compared to the one first presented about six months ago, and I want to thank everyone who worked to make that possible.”
Gauthier goes on to explain that she agrees that there should be a continued push for affordability, but that there are only two options: nothing or 28 duplexes with no affordability restrictions.
“To me, these do not feel like viable solutions to the challenges our district faces regarding housing affordability,” she wrote.
The current zoning law doesn’t allow multi-family which is why Meir Gelley, the developer and a local nursing home operator, is seeking a variance. The project would replace a dog park that closed in 2019.
But after talking to immediate neighbors, he had since agreed to reduce the height and agreed to set aside 15 units at subsidized rents for low-wage workers. Because this is a by-right, there was no affordability requirement. Cedar Park Neighbors, one of the registered community organizations, has provided support for the project. Gelley also agreed to increase parking.
Gelley’s attorney, Brett Feldman of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg declined to provide a comment.
Gauthier also acknowledged that a lot of the criticism of the project is largely about rising rents.
“It is true that the proposed rents for this project’s market-rate units are higher than most rents currently available on the immediate surrounding blocks,” she wrote “But the reality is that this section of our district is already experiencing intense housing demand, so it’s likely that rents will continue to rise even if nothing gets built on this site.”
Cindy Lou, an organizer with Protect Squirrel Hill, said she is pleased that “the councilwoman finally chose to listen to her constituents.”
Protect Squirrel Hill has been vocal about their opposition to the project because they believe it will accelerate gentrification in the neighborhood.
Lou said their petition against the project is approaching 600 signatures.
“We look forward to continuing to support our Black, brown, and elderly residents in our community,” Lou said.
Lou said this is not over and is reluctant to celebrate until next month’s zoning board meeting.
