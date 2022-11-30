Philly’s past meets its future in the final show at the Neon Museum

The show includes a large-scale series of paintings on a scroll of canvas, depicting lush green scenes from Vietnam resembling images on a roll of film. Artist Chau Nguyen, who was born in Hanoi and studied art at Bryn Mawr College and Temple University, wanted the canvas to unspool on the floor to allow viewers to get closer to the work.

There are also a series of cartoonish illustrations of pedal carts selling wares on the street of Bogota, Colombia, where artist Daniel Mendez grew up.

“I love riding a bicycle,” Menedez wrote in an artist’s statement. “I think one of the best ways to discover a city is by bicycle.”

Hanging over the temporary exhibition space set up inside the neon museum is an oversized papel picado, or a traditional Mexican cut-out decoration made from large sheets of fabric dyed a pinkish salmon color.

“As a Mexican-American artist based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, I know that inspiration begins with a blessing,” said Karina Puente in a statement. “Growing up on the central coast of California, my paintings, drawings, and modern Papel Picado installations reflect La Sirena and the Mexican cultural heritage of the Santa Ynez Valley where I grew up.”

Color was an important consideration when selecting pieces for this show. Carvajal wanted the works to be able to compete with the bright neon lights dominating the one-room museum in a former light industrial warehouse on North American Street in Kensington.

That requirement extended to herself. Carvajal included one of her own works in the show: a densely composed illustration of a indigenous figure surrounded by traditional symbols and animals associated with many different people and nations in South America.

“It’s such a happy place, full of memories. So why don’t we bring color here?” she said. “That was my first requirement. It has to be super colorful. It has to be crazy. It has to be big.”

Standouts include two large canvases by the Ukrainian artist Yuliya Semenova, who relocated to Philadelphia six years ago. Unlike the bright colors of the surrounding pieces, her paintings feature isolated subjects set in darkly lit places: standing at a bathroom sink, sitting on an unmade bed. Semenova adopted a classic chiaroscuro technique of spotlighting figures with stark contrast lighting, often seen in Renaissance art.

“I incorporate my traditional European academic training and contemporary art theories while I am inspired by dreams, traditions, and people,” Semanova wrote in a statement. “My aim is to find my own voice while speaking the voice of our generation with themes of uncertainty and risk.”

“Philly Based” is Carvajal’s first and last curatorial endeavor at the Neon Museum. She was originally going to put together a show of Philadelphia-based Latino artists, which would have been put up in January 2023.