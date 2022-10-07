No lectures, just fun: Science on Tap Philly serves up lessons for curious adults

Mike Madeja is the head of education at the American Philosophical Society and has been a co-producer of Science on Tap for seven years.

Madeja says the events are come as you are — everyone is welcomed.

“We’re very friendly, engaging, and open people who just want to deliver science to you as you are,” said Madeja. “Philly’s a great city to be curious [in].”

“We all really want to connect with people in the city about science and different areas of science because it’s not a one-size-fits-all,” said Krisch. She says being a part of the Science on Tap team is one of the things she’s most proud of in her career.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Science on Tap has been gathering virtually, instead of its usual spot in Old City, National Mechanics. One of its last in-person talks was about another pandemic, the 1918 Influenza.

For the next event, “How Americans Came to Watch the Weather Like Pilots,” on Monday, Oct. 10, the Science on Tap team will gather in person at National Mechanics for the first time in over two years.

“We’re very excited for it,” said Krisch, who added she’s also nervous and experiencing “all of the emotions.”

“We’re trying to be very cautious and cognizant of what’s going on around us with the pandemic, since it’s still not over yet. But we decided that this seems like the best time,” she explained.

Krisch encourages people to come out if they’re comfortable and arrive early since space is limited. She’s looking forward to seeing some of the in-person regulars.

“I think there’s going to be really good energy,” she said.

Science on Tap will return to virtual gatherings during the colder months, to be cautious, but hopes to return to regularly-scheduled in-person events in 2023.