First and foremost, you have to be “on it,” she says. That means following the account, getting notifications for new posts, and scouring your neighborhood both on trash day and at the beginning and end of the month when people are moving. If you see something you’re not going to grab, snap a picture and send a direct message to the account along with the location, that way someone else can take it.

It helps to have something specific in mind. If you’re looking for a shelf or a table, it’s easier to sort through all the extra noise if you know what you want.

Being prepared is key. Walk around with a reusable bag, ready to grab whatever unique gem from a pile of junk you stumble upon. A dolly can also come in handy if you’re on the hunt for something heavy.

“If you see something that looks super damaged or sketchy, use your best judgment,” says Mayeux, especially when it comes to items with fabric. Do a close inspection before bringing anything home to avoid pests in your space.

Last but not least, Mayeux encourages everyone to use their imagination and see the potential in discarded items.

“If you see something and you’re like, ‘Oh, I like that, but don’t really like the color.’ Get some paint. You can make it your own. You can make it fit your own space,” said Mayeux.

“The more we can reduce things like single-use plastics or buying something new when you don’t need to, helping folks save money,” Mayeux said, “it’s all positives from where I sit.”