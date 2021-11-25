Gifts and asks can be as small as wingtip dress shoes, moving supplies, or six cans of cat food. They can be as grand as entire furniture sets, refrigerators, or bookshelves. They can be as practical as a ride to the train station, as educational as a lesson in Microsoft Office, or as social as looking for friends to bike with.

Though members of the group may come for the goods, they stay for something completely different.

“I lived here in Lansdowne for 15 years, and we knew our immediate neighbors. We didn’t know them well, and then we had kids, and then we kind of saw some people who had kids. But again, we didn’t really connect. And then I joined the Buy Nothing group,” Gavin said.

Her connections have flourished. Her block has become a close-knit group with its own group chat. Gavin has made friends with other parents in the school district, and she sees familiar faces in lines at the grocery store. She thanks Buy Nothing for making that possible.

“I live in the far northwest corner. I’d go all the way to the southern southeast corner to pick things up. And Lansdowne has beautiful houses and beautiful trees and beautiful neighborhoods, and now I see all corners of that,” Gavin said.

As member Regina Colburn sees it, kindness shouldn’t be an exchange. “Kindness is a subversive and political action… Kindness is inherent in the way that we need to live our lives,” she said.

Diane Young said the group has helped her connect with the community in a way that hasn’t happened in a long time, especially since a lot of her friends have either passed or moved away. “I met another wonderful lady just a couple doors down that we have developed a real nice friendship. And now I think it’s a wonderful thing, because a lot of people moved to this area and don’t know a soul,” she said.

Marie-Luise Faber reached out to WHYY News to highlight Buy Nothing Lansdowne. “Hopefully, that inspires some other towns and communities to jump in.” Faber said in an interview.

The origin story

The Buy Nothing Project began in 2013 as the brainchild of best friends Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller, both of whom noticed waves of consumer plastics washing up on the shores of Bainbridge Island, Washington. They decided that it would be best if people simply bought less.

“It was becoming really clear to us that there’s just so much excess out there that we don’t actually need to all have so much stuff,” Clark said.

What started as a neighborhood social experiment quickly grew. Bainbridge Island soon saw several Buy Nothing Groups pop up, and the project spread to Seattle and Southern California.

“It’s a much more sustainable way of being, but you’re weaving this web of interconnectedness that becomes more and more sort of intricate, but more sort of fascinating over time, because we come to know each other through our stuff,” Clark said.

Since then, the concept has spread to 44 countries. The Buy Nothing Project says it has more than 4.27 million members in roughly 6,800 Buy Nothing-affiliated groups — like the one in Lansdowne.

Jessica Pointer is another Buy Nothing Lansdowne administrator, and with Gavin and Ramsey Beyer (one of the founders of the group), she moderates the group’s posts. All it took were a few weeks of training from the national branch. Now, Pointer promotes the group quite often as a way to build a sense of community.

“We’re so used to being on social media, I think you can almost just get, like, this non-social way of life and not have connections. We need that. People don’t realize that we need it until you get it, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, this feels good.’ It’s better than being behind a computer,” Pointer said.

She’s received a crochet lesson from a neighbor, but she’s also seen a great many goods passed along within the group — things that could have just as easily seen the inside of a trash finding their way to the home of another.

“That humbled me to realize — stop throwing stuff away. Ask people if they want it, and if they need it. So what? Put it outside, and they’ll come get it,” Pointer said.

The same Thursday morning Gavin picked up a gift, Pointer was having one dropped off. It was a plant stand courtesy of Lisa Ivery. Ivery had never heard of Buy Nothing until Pointer told her about it.

The concept of the group was a little hard for her to believe at first, Ivery said, and she waited to participate in it because she was in awe of the process. After a while, she decided to join in and give.

“It’s a way to free yourself, because everybody’s got something they can get rid of. And I think it’s nice to give it within your community,” Ivery said.

Growing up in Lansdowne, Ivery said, she could count in her head the number of other Black families who called the borough home.

“It’s nice to see the evolution of the town,” she said. “My parents were also almost victims of the redlining. They were going out with real estate agents, and they were only showing them particular areas of certain suburban towns, and they kind of pushed past that. I ended up having the house that I still currently have now in Lansdowne, so it’s nice to just see the change, the evolution, and see more people that look like me, and just a nice, diverse group of people.”

The administrators have had tough conversations about inclusivity. One question has haunted Gavin as the group receives requests from the streets bordering Yeadon: “Are we reinforcing redlining by not letting in people in other neighborhoods?”

Though she wants Yeadon to start a group, Gavin doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past, and she also doesn’t want to lose focus of the goal of fostering a community with neighbors.

Clark, of the Buy Nothing Project, thinks those feelings are completely valid, and said it’s something the national branch has had to come to grips with over the years. In fact, Clark has become a strong proponent of getting away from the concept of a group created with hard boundaries.

“I think, if we can do away with the boundaries, I think it’s going to help us to not repeat historic redlining and lines of segregation. I think that these are really important conversations. We haven’t gotten it right, for sure. We’re all trying, and I think that for every community, it’s really important that we all have these discussions and just figure out what’s going to work best in terms of inclusivity, not exclusivity, and equity for all community members,” she said.

That’s part of the reason Buy Nothing has rolled out an app — so people can expand their boundaries as they choose, rather than be limited to the lines of their communities.