Benjamin Warlock said the past year has been filled with anxiety and stress as he waited for daughter Vivian, 8, to get her turn. Once she’s vaccinated, everyone in their household will be protected from the virus.

“I think this is going to be kind of a major next step in this whole dilemma,” Warlock said.

Leon McCrea said he and his wife didn’t hesitate to get their daughter, Noelle McCrea, 10, vaccinated. Though the “why” was important, so was the “where.”

“My daughter finally has an opportunity to get the vaccine. We wanted to get her vaccinated because it matters. And the wonderful work that’s been done by Dr. Stanford and this consortium for the city for so long made us want to come here and get it,” McCrea said.

Noelle was brave. She’s not really afraid of needles. (She said her sister is). In fact, Noelle was happy to just get it out of the way.

“I’m a little scared. I’m also super excited,” she said.

Parent Eva Hayes breathed a huge sigh of relief behind her mask as she waited for her son, Kingston Burrell, 8, to have his name called for the shot.

“Wherever we were going, we were just always so nervous and everything. So this will be a lot of relief for both of us,” Hayes said.

Kingston wanted everyone to know that he and one of his best friends, Sean, hang out together all the time and go on “fun trips.” Sean recently got vaccinated, and Kingston said he wanted to join him.

“It’s been a while since I got the needle, but I’m feeling pretty excited,” Kingston said.