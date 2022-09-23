Stepping into the library at The Rosenbach in Philadelphia feels a bit like stepping into another century.

There are leather reading chairs and portraits in carved frames with gilding. And of course, there are hundreds of rare books in dark wood cabinets from over 150 years ago that were collected by the Rosenbach brothers throughout the 1800s and 1900s.

Among them is the first edition of “Pride and Prejudice,” which was originally published in 1813 in three volumes. Also in the collection: the first American edition, titled “Elizabeth Bennet; or, Pride and Prejudice,” published later in 1832 in Philadelphia. The beloved novel is the inspiration for the museum and library’s latest “biblioventure” series, Austen Mondays.

“We want to talk about the book, but we also want to have a lot of fun while we’re doing it. Austen’s works kind of bring that out in people,” said Edward G. Pettit, senior manager of public programs. Pettit is leading the 24-week-long virtual program series on the classic book.

The program officially began on Monday, September 19 and will continue through March 13, 2023.

Every Monday evening, Pettit will interview the people who adore Jane Austen, and have studied her life and works — from scholars to writers. Then, he will lead a conversation about a chapter or two of the book. Pettit has led these kinds of conversations for other books in The Rosenbach collection before, like “Jane Eyre” and “Frankenstein.”

For Austen Mondays, people who tune in can expect deep, intelligent conversations that “illuminate” and “elucidate” the book, says Pettit. Plus special cocktails, too.