This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Protesting Aramark workers have forced the closure of the Market Street Bridge between Center City and University City on Wednesday.

This is happening right near Aramark’s headquarters.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 5 p.m. as dozens of workers gathered in the roadway.

Police started making several arrests just after 5:30 p.m.

Employees of Unite Here Local 274, who work at the stadiums in South Philadelphia, want a new contract with health care for year-round work and wage increases.