Most Jersey Shore beaches are in good shape as summer starts, but serious erosion a problem in spots

Most of New Jersey’s beaches will start the summer in decent shape after a winter of storms, but significant erosion remains a problem in several spots.

Even in shore towns where erosion has not reached crisis levels, the shoreline is somewhat narrower this year. On some beaches where there could be less room for everyone, local officials are banning tents, cabanas and other sheltering devices that take up an inordinate amount of space.

And swimmers should watch out for possible strong rip currents this summer, as officials warn that eroded sand has gathered offshore in several sandbars along the coast. Those sandbars can create a powerful, narrow channels of water flowing away from the beach that can quickly sweep even the strongest swimmer out beyond the breakers.

Jon Miller, a coastal processes expert at Stevens Institute of Technology, said a series of winter nor’easters caused significant erosion in Atlantic City, where casino officials are begging for an emergency beach replenishment program, and in North Wildwood, which will receive one in the coming weeks.

“While many beaches remain healthy and in great shape heading into the summer tourism season thanks in large part to the sustained commitment of local, state and federal officials, some communities remain vulnerable,” he said.

Miller said that one of his graduate students, Audrey Fanning, completed a study showing that sustained moderate “nuisance” erosion events like those New Jersey experienced over the winter are likely to triple by 2050.

“This past winter has shown that you don’t need a Hurricane Sandy to cause beach erosion,” he said.