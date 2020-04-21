That is a significant bump from the 41% approval rating Murphy had in September, and it’s in line with a national trend of governors across the country seeing their popularity rise as they combat the public health crisis in their individual states.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents specifically said Murphy is doing a good job combatting the state’s sizable COVID-19 outbreak, while just 10% said he was failing.

“Leadership becomes much more relevant in a crisis and Murphy is getting solid reviews for his response,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

All of Murphy’s key efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus also received support from a majority of residents who responded to the poll.

Ninety-seven percent of people approved of the six-foot social distancing guideline, 95% percent said requiring residents to wear masks in public was a good idea, and 88% backed the state’s ban on gatherings and parties. Even 70% of respondents approved of Murphy’s decision to close state and county parks — one of the governor’s more controversial coronavirus measures.

“The nation has seen sporadic protests against these restrictions, including one in Trenton on Friday. The poll shows, though, that these protestors represent an incredibly small sliver of all state residents,” Murray said. “The vast majority are united in their support for social distancing measures to protect the health of their fellow New Jerseyans.”

However, just 27% of respondents said New Jersey was offering enough testing for COVID-19, while 67% said it was not enough. Those who believed that testing was lacking were split on whether it was the fault of the Murphy administration or beyond its control.

President Trump’s approval rating also inched up but by a far smaller margin than Murphy’s major bump. Some 41% of New Jersey residents polled approve of the job Trump is doing while 56% disapprove. Back in September, he had 37% favorable, 55% unfavorable.