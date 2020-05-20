Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Small business owners David and Grace Moon made the best of the situation when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered nonessential businesses to shut down in late March. The couple closed their shop, Kim’s Beauty Supply in Trenton, and tackled a long-awaited floor-retiling project with the help of their son Brian.

The state’s order, however, did not deter customers from knocking on the store’s front windows while the Moons worked on the facelift.

“It’s a neighborhood [store], we kind of know them,” said Brian Moon, translating for his parents. “They came, and they were telling us to just let them buy stuff while we were here.”

The Moons didn’t flout the law, but that meant they went without a single sale for more than a month — they don’t have an e-commerce site. So when the governor announced that nonessential stores could offer curbside pickup starting Monday, the Moons and nonessential businesses across the state jumped at the chance.

As small business owners navigate this new way of interacting with customers, they say they’re facing varying degrees of success and thinking about what their business models should look like if customers can’t step into their brick-and-mortar shops the way they used to — or worse, if the customers aren’t spending as much.