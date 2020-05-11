South Jersey food bank highlights growing demand from the newly unemployed

When people run out of savings

“We expect that number to grow as the newly unemployed at the Jersey Shore run out of paychecks, incentives, and savings,” she said.

Fulfill has been able to meet the increased demand so far but it’s unclear whether that can continue, given expectations that the spike in demand isn’t going away any time soon.

“The biggest challenge now is maintaining funding for the expected long-term need for food,” Guadagno said.

At the Mount Laurel distribution, boxes weighing about 20 pounds each contained produce including romaine lettuce, potatoes, onions, blueberries, and tubs of sour cream. They were donated by Farmers Against Hunger, a New Jersey nonprofit that collects unwanted produce from farmers, and showed up on Friday with about 20,000 pounds of food and around 50 volunteers.

Recipients were also given 33-pound boxes of nonperishables including canned goods, put together by the Food Bank of South Jersey with the aid of $32,000 in federal funding secured by Burlington County.

“We’re doing whatever we can to come up with the supplies, make the connections, get the people involved so that we can get the food out to the people who need it,” said Tom Pullion, deputy director of the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders. “I believe people are going hungry everywhere simply because of what’s going on economically.”

Friday’s event served everyone in line and there was some food left over, but overall demand is expected to remain high because of the economic devastation caused by nationwide business closures.

Anticipating another surge

Greg DeLozier, senior director of advocacy and government relations at the Food Bank of South Jersey, predicted the demand won’t ease while new jobless claims keep rising, and may surge again in August when an extension of unemployment benefits is due to run out.

“We think this is going to continue for quite a while, and when we get to August after the enhanced benefit disappears, it will get a little bit worse again because those people who haven’t got back to work at that point are going to be back in line,” he said.

It’s possible that demand will moderate whenever the state clears its backlog of jobless claims but then those people will have their own backlog of bills to pay, and so may return to the food banks because they know they can get fed there, DeLozier said.

Department of Labor data show 83,326 people made first-time jobless claims in the week of April 26-May 2. Although the number was far below weekly surges of 200,000 or more earlier in the pandemic, the latest week was the first since early April to show an increase from the week before.

On Friday, it wasn’t hard for drivers to show that they were entitled to free food. They had to prove they were New Jersey residents or were receiving any one of five kinds of federal benefits. They could also qualify for the donation based on low income but that was self-declared, thanks to a waiver of federal rules that normally require proof of income, and which have been suspended in the pandemic.

She has received a federal stimulus check for $1,700 but it’s not enough to live on, so she is now dependent on donated food from organizations like the Food Bank of South Jersey, and its network of almost 200 pantries — which has recently expanded to meet the increased demand.

The recipients included Kristina Johnson, 33, a single mother from Pemberton, who arrived with her 12-year-old daughter, Jenna, about two hours before the distribution began. Johnson said she was laid off from her job at Dunkin Donuts about two months ago, and has no income and no savings. She said she’s getting $200 a week in state unemployment benefit but that’s “not enough” to feed herself and Jenna and another child. Jenna held a hand-made sign saying: “Thank you for your time and service.”