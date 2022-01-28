COVID closures, UPenn’s deal with Lea dominate first Philly school board meeting of 2022

‘Worried about my own well-being’

During public comment, several parents, students, and community members called for stronger mitigation efforts in schools and better communication from the district about COVID plans and protocols.

“I am worried about my family and my own well-being,” said Aungmyo Myint, a senior at Central High School.

His parents have pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus, Myint said, and he would like more information and resources from the district to stay safe.

“It is unfair that we are not kept up to date on the number of cases in our schools or the people currently in quarantine,” Myint said.

Like a number of other speakers, he called for safety measures including increased testing, free, high-quality masks for all students and staff, and functioning HVAC systems in all schools.

Other requests included more vaccine clinics in schools and sufficient notice to families and teachers before a school closure.

Anisa George, the mother of a kindergartner at Fannie Jackson Coppin School, told the board her school desperately needs a full-time nurse.

“I know that we’re not the only school in this city without one, and I hope I can represent those schools as well,” she said.

According to George, there was no COVID testing at Jackson for months, and teachers are “overburdened” as they provide first aid and perform “a host of other nursing duties.” Some parents have to come into the school themselves to administer prescription medications.

“This situation is shameful and it is illegal,” she said. “Every public school student in this city deserves a nurse.”

Abby Gorman, a student at GAMP, approached the board with her own plea: “Please don’t ever make us go back to virtual.”

The 6th grader said she couldn’t believe she still had to fight to defend her right to in-person schooling, and expressed concern about classmates who have “no clue what we’re doing” during virtual class.

“We can’t normalize virtual,” Gorman said. “Schools are safe. The science is clear. We’ve learned so much about COVID in the last two years.”

Last week, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health changed its COVID guidelines for schools.

With community spread happening at a high rate, the percent of positive COVID cases inside a school should no longer trigger a closure, said city Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

Individual schools can still suspend in-person classes if a large number of staff members or students are out due to COVID.

The department also said schools could reduce the quarantine period for staff and students from 10 days to five if certain protective measures are in place, including proper ventilation and weekly screening tests for at least 10% of the school’s unvaccinated students.

But Bettigole said a lack of school funding “means that many of the layers of mitigation recommended by the CDC cannot be attained at all schools.”