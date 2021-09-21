Seven Philly-area schools honored with Blue Ribbon awards

Story updated at 5:05 p.m.

Seven schools in the Philadelphia region have been named Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, including two within the School District of Philadelphia.

The Penn Alexander School in West Philadelphia and Girard Academic Music Program in South Philadelphia both earned the prestigious distinction. It was the second distinction for Penn Alexander, which was also named Blue Ribbon School in 2016.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the winners Tuesday.

Established in 1982, the Blue Ribbon awards go to schools that are extraordinarily high performing or have made significant strides in closing the achievement gap. Schools are eligible for the honor every five years. Nationally, 325 were chosen in 2021, with 13 in Pennsylvania, 9 in New Jersey, and 3 in Delaware.

At a celebration on the Penn Alexander athletic field Tuesday morning, Superintendent William Hite said the distinction is particularly impressive after the coronavirus pandemic upended the 2020-2021 school year.

“During any year, earning a Blue Ribbon recognition is commendable, but I think it goes without saying just how amazing it is for a school to earn this award during a year like the one we’ve all gone through,” Hite said. “This honor shows just how resilient and dedicated everyone here is and was and continues to be.”