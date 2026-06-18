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The new Philadelphia Ballet building on North Broad Street is still being built; there are missing panels on the façade fronted by an open ditch. However, it’s complete enough to host the ballet’s first-ever collaborative summer camp with Opera Philadelphia.

“If you were here yesterday, you would see ‘wet paint’ signs up,” Sarah Cooper, the ballet’s creative director for community education and public programs, said on the second day of camp. “We have furniture that has not been set up yet, but we are almost there.”

The building is expected to be completed at the end of summer, when a ceremonious ribbon cutting is planned for Sept. 18. The expansion was designed to not only give the ballet company more space for dancers and administrators, but to create a publicly accessible, 120-seat theater and lounge area for guests and patrons. The summer camp is the first test for the new design as a community asset.

“The real heart of the building is the theater and the opportunity to open up our doors to the community,” Cooper said.

The ballet has long offered summer dance camps that were always held offsite in rented facilities because its cramped headquarters could not accommodate the comings and goings of camp kids and their families. The newly expanded building will let the ballet bring everything under one roof.