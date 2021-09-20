Philly parents blindsided by school district’s last-minute proposal for half days

She and her husband both work full-time, and were not prepared for a sudden change to their child’s schedule. Roberts learned about the proposal through social media, and says while she supports carving out more time for teachers, she doesn’t understand why parents are just learning about the possible change.

“I don’t have a problem with the actual schedule change,” Roberts said. “I have a major problem with how it has been handled and how everyone has been notified. The lack of transparency and the lack of planning is astounding to me.”

Sonia Rosen, a former classroom teacher and parent of three, also sees the benefits of giving teachers more time for professional development.

“In principle, the idea of creating space that is devoted for teachers within their contracted time to think deeply about curriculum, potentially collaborate with one another, and do a lot of prep work…is a really great idea,” Rosen said.

But proposing this schedule change after the school year has started, “without really doing anything to fill that time for parents [who have] already set aside their childcare arrangements, is actually not a great way to do things,” she said.

Rosen, who has a child at Beeber Middle School, worries the district is pitting teachers and parents against each other. She also questions whether teachers will have the freedom to use their extra time effectively, or get stuck in professional development sessions that aren’t always relevant or useful.

District officials did not reply to a request for further explanation in time for publication.