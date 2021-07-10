Philly schools finalize new bell schedule running counter to doctors; principals feel blindsided

Asked about CASA’s criticism, school district spokesperson Monica Lewis offered this reply:

“We value the tremendous work our school leaders do, especially all that they’ve done over the course of the last 16 months,” she wrote in an email. “We have and will continue to work with schools and school leaders on this complex and important issue.”

In May, the school district said the schedule proposal was meant to minimize the amount of time students spend on a school bus, streamline routes, help maintain bus cleaning protocols, and counteract transportation staffing shortages that cropped up during the pandemic.

But CASA isn’t behind the district on its reasoning.

“What we said in May still stands true today,” said Cooper. “Transportation shouldn’t dictate educational decisions. Educational decisions should dictate transportation.”

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan said the district’s new “district-wide approach” is unusual and causes “much confusion” compared to how it usually leaves individual schools to decide schedules.

Jordan said the PFT had a “short time to turn information around to building representatives,” adding, “We are still working to address concerns that are arising with individual schools.”

Teresa Kelley, a fourth grade teacher at Lewis Elkin Elementary School, was part of the initial pushback with her building after the district proposed to change its start time from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

After their response, said Kelley, a union rep, district leaders agreed to keep the start time at 8:30 a.m. But as of Friday, the schedule had changed to 8:15. Kelley seemed unsure what was to happen next, as most of her colleagues are on break.

On top of it all, families still need to be informed of the new schedule. Kelley is concerned about how it will affect the way families are able to drop off their children.

Often, she said, high school students drop off their younger siblings, but with earlier start times for high schoolers, they won’t be able to do that.

“I feel like a change like that should involve surveying families,” said Kelley. “It’s a change that’s affecting every family, they should have some input in it, and none of that has happened.”

The district plans three community forums on Wednesday, July 14, to share with families its reasons for the bell schedule changes.