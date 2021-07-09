Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says

Another potential headache: Schools should continue to space kids — and their desks — 3 feet apart in classrooms, the CDC says. But the agency emphasized that spacing should not be an obstacle to getting kids back in schools. And it said distancing is not required among fully vaccinated students or staff.

All of this may prove hard to implement, and that’s why CDC is advising schools to make decisions that make the most sense, Sauber-Schatz said.

The School District of Philadelphia plans to fully reopen under the new guidance.

“We are excited about the full reopening of schools and welcoming students and staff back to 100 percent in-person learning, five days a week for the 2021-22 school year,” district officials said in a statement issued Friday. “We appreciate the new guidelines released by the CDC today, and will continue to work closely with PDPH as they determine guidance for Philadelphia Schools.”

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan also voiced the union’s support for full-reopening.

“This union remains committed to ensuring a full, five day a week, in person program for all of our young people,” said the union president. “And we are committed to ensuring that it is done in a safe way. We urge continued efforts towards increased vaccination rates and will certainly continue our efforts to spread the word about the importance of the vaccine as the most effective way of stopping the spread of COVID19.”

The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t. If sorting vaccinated and unvaccinated students proves too burdensome, administrators might choose to just keep a masking policy in place for everyone.

“The guidance is really written to allow flexibility at the local level,” Sauber-Schatz said.

Indeed, in some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to continue this fall. In Detroit’s public schools, everyone will be required to wear a mask unless everyone in the classroom has been vaccinated. Philadelphia will require all public school students and staff to wear masks inside buildings, even if they have been vaccinated. But masks won’t be mandated in Houston schools.

What about requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of school attendance? That’s commonly done across the country to prevent spread of measles and other diseases.

The CDC has repeatedly praised such requirements, but the agency on Friday didn’t recommend that measure because it is considered a state and local policy decision, CDC officials said.

Early in the pandemic, health officials worried schools might become coronavirus cauldrons that spark community outbreaks. But studies have shown that schools often see less transmission than the surrounding community when certain prevention measures are followed.