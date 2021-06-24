“You need to seriously consider moving.”

That’s the phrase my white Temple colleague uttered to me upon learning that I was living in North Philly — on 8th and Diamond Streets.

The comment made me immediately uncomfortable — I am a Black and Brazilian filmmaker and understood her meaning. The Black and Latino neighborhood where I lived was, in her eyes, dangerous.

From Brazil to the City of Brotherly Love

I arrived in North Philly directly from São Paulo, Brazil.

Even before I touched down. I heard from my cohort’s emails the warnings about the neighborhood around Temple, my destination for graduate school. The comments about ‘unsafe’ areas’ didn’t stick — I was born and raised in São Paulo, a city of 12 million with no shortage of scary stories. I thought: ‘if I can navigate São Paulo, I will be fine in Philly.’ The other unusual factor that gave me a sense of protection is my Blackness. One byproduct of structural racism is that most people assume I have nothing of value.

I arrived in Philadelphia at the end of the summer, a few weeks before my MFA film program at Temple began. That first weekend was also my first block party in the neighborhood — the perfect introduction and welcome.

Heat made the asphalt blocks appear hazy.

Everyone was outside, music bumping from radios, kids running around and balloons floating in the hot air, their frayed strings tied to stoops. A plastic pool filled with cold water sat in the middle of it all.

It made me so happy.

My right-door neighbor was Puerto Rican and the neighbor on the left, African American. It didn’t matter if my neighbors played Stevie Wonder or El Gran Combo, I would enjoy it anyway. And that was representative of the makeup of North Philly.

Soon enough, I started to see the things that made my classmates feel unsafe. The bodega on the corner had a ‘no guns allowed’ sign at the door. Sometimes, I would order a cab to go somewhere with my heavy film equipment and drivers wouldn’t show up or blatantly refuse. “I don’t go to this part of the city,” they would say. Refusing a ride is illegal but that didn’t stop them.