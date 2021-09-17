Shutdowns, testing, quarantines have become a maze for Philadelphia parents to navigate

“We are absolutely monitoring the situation and expect to change the guidance as we learn more,” Garrow said. Factors to consider include parental feedback and learning more about how COVID spreads in schools, he said.

Three of the district schools that have closed are elementary schools in which most of the students are ineligible for vaccination.

Emlen is a 300-student PreK-5 school in Mount Airy, and Richmond is a 450-student K-5 school in Port Richmond. Charter schools that closed, Lindley Academy and Pan American Academy, are both 750-student K-8 schools.

On Thursday the city’s health department shut down Philadelphia’s fifth school in Southwark Elementary, which has 900 students from grades K-8.t

Garrow said that even if three students who test positive in the same grade are in different classrooms, that is still considered a cluster.

The assumption is that students in the same grade “eat lunch together, have recess together, come together at some point in the day,” he said.

Citing privacy, the district does not release any details on who is infected, only saying it is a student or a staff member, in letters sent home to parents. But, anyone who has come into close contact with a person, within three feet for more than 15 minutes, who tested positive is notified. Only symptomatic students are tested regularly, except for some athletes and students who participate in activities like band and choir.

That means that parents may not be notified if someone in their child’s classroom is infected if that student’s desk is located across the room or, if it’s a teacher or teacher’s aide and the child sits far from the front of the classroom. The students who are informed are “those sitting directly around them,” Garrow said.

However, in early grades, determining who is a close contact is not so simple because many classrooms have been rearranged so children can work together at tables, and teachers and aides move around to work with small groups, sometimes for extended periods. In light of how easily the delta variant spreads, district officials are discussing whether to limit some practices that put students in small groups, according to one person with knowledge of the situation who did not want to be named.

Philadelphia schools range from a few hundred students to a few thousand. Some buildings are crowded, making it harder to social distance, while others were built for much larger student enrollments than they currently house, making it easier to spread out students. All these issues are taken into consideration, Garrow said.

Online, some parents have asked why the guidance is six cases rather than a percentage of enrollment, given the wide disparity in school size. “We’re constantly reviewing these things,” Garrow said.

Central High School, for example, has 2,400 students and Northeast has 3,400. Closing the entire school for six cases might seem excessive. Other factors that could come into play under a new guidance might include the rate of spread in the surrounding community.

The school district has decided to test only symptomatic students, putting it at odds with the teachers union, which wants all students tested regularly in “screening testing.” Garrow said one reason is a strain on testing materials. “If we test everybody, we could crash the whole system, and folks who are experiencing symptoms may not be able to get tested,” he said. CDC guidance says “screening testing” can be one mitigation strategy along with others including masking, good ventilation, and social distancing.