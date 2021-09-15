Who’s here?

Every morning it seemed a carousel of parents cycled through the front office — each one with a child or two in tow.

Surratt, ever the diplomat, greeted them as she shuffled between her office and the next appointment.

How are you?!

You ready to start?

And he’s in uniform. Excellent!

A new school year always brings a bit of confusion. Some families show up unexpectedly. Some enrolled students never appear.

But this year felt more unsettled to Surratt. On the first day of school, 77% of the students on her rolls attended classes. Typically, that number would be about 10% higher, Surratt said.

Before the school year could shift into high gear, the Rhodes team needed to know who was actually supposed to be there.

“That means I need to reach out to these parents to find out where these kids are,” she explained. “That’s the goal for this week.”

As Surratt’s staff made those calls, they discovered that many families had moved — often out of Philadelphia.

One mom told WHYY that her family had been living in North Carolina for a year, but while school was virtual she’d kept her daughter at Rhodes. Another mom had moved with her son to a small city near Nashville, Tennessee in June. It was for “personal reasons,” she said.

Surratt noticed a lot of families moving South, where the cost of living was cheaper. Others told her they simply had to get out of Philadelphia — away from the explosion in gun violence.

In April, a recent Rhodes grad was gunned down about five blocks from the school.

“This year it’s like a mass exodus from Philadelphia,” said Surratt. “They’re going all over the place.”

By the second week of the school year, Surratt’s team had essentially reconciled their rolls.

Some students trickled in after Labor Day. A few families were still wary of sending their children to school in-person, but hadn’t enrolled their kids in the district’s separate virtual school.

“We’re basically caught up right now as far as who’s here, who’s not here,” Surratt said.

Would you rather?

Eighth-grade teacher Nicole Buskey began each day with some music. Just a few minutes to set the mood as students filed in.

By the second week of the school year she’d cycled through Al Green, Dru Hill, and the latest Drake album.

“[To] show them I’m not really old, old,” explained Buskey. “I still get down a bit.”

All of the teachers began each day with a morning meeting, reading from a series of ice-breaker questions provided by the school district.

Would you rather have a pet ant or a pet mouse?

Would you rather never be able to listen to music again or never be able to watch television?

Describe your perfect day…

Buskey began her second day of class with a game where students passed a ball around the room and said the name of the classmate to whom they were passing it. She reminded them several times to speak up as they quickly shuttled the ball around the room.

By the second week, the energy felt higher as the students played a version of “I Spy.”

Buskey had plenty to do as an English Language Arts teacher. Internal assessments showed the school’s reading scores had dipped during the pandemic, according to Surratt. Making up that ground was the school’s primary academic goal.

But for Buskey, Surratt, and much of the staff, there was another goal that came before all of that: establishing relationships with their students.

“My goal is to let students know it’s ok. This is a safe space. You have someone you can trust,” said Buskey.