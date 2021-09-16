Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to three and four year old students in a pre-K class at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Palisades Park, N.J. Murphy toured the school before announcing plans to plans to provide universal pre-K for all families in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to three and four year old students in a pre-K class at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Palisades Park, N.J. Murphy toured the school before announcing plans to plans to provide universal pre-K for all families in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will institute universal pre-kindergarten across the state for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Murphy has increased state funding for pre-K since he took office in 2018 by 35%, but the pledge Thursday will expand the availability of early childhood education. So far in the state, 140 of New Jersey’s roughly 600 districts have state-funded pre-K programs.

It’s unclear how long the expansion will take, and Murphy didn’t specify a timeline. He said has tasked the state Department of Education with making a plan to meet the goal.

Murphy, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year.

