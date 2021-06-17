Wednesday marks the five-year anniversary of the legislation enacting Philadelphia’s expanded pre-K program, funded by Mayor Jim Kenney’s controversial tax on sweetened beverages.

Since 2017, PHLpreK has served 10,000 children in over 130 locations across the city. The program has grown from serving 1,000 students a year to 3,300 this past year. In September, the city expects to serve 4,000 students.

Mai Miksic, early childhood education policy director for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, spoke at a press conference outside Little Einsteins Early Learning Center in Germantown on Wednesday, celebrating the occasion.

“[PHLpreK] has provided high-quality early childhood education for 3- to 4-year-olds,” said Miksic, “helped parents get to work, and has helped women and men of color run their small businesses.”

Jana Taylor, owner of Little Einsteins, praised the program.

“We have been able to reach many more children, and provide many more resources,” said Taylor, who started the school 12 years ago and just graduated a pre-K class of 16 students.

A 2020 University of North Carolina study showed how Pennsylvania’s Pre-K Counts program gives a meaningful boost in some core skills.