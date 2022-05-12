“We have proud parents who desire to be crossing guards. We have young men and women who can be inspired to serve their communities as police officers, but we need the city to be accountable to the urgency and the pace of their efforts,” Ross said. “We need solutions on a scale with the problem.”

The call for help follows a string of violent incidents that have occurred around schools before and after classes begin.

Gratz High Principal LeYondo Dunn recalled how, on one day, about 30 students from another school arrived at Gratz as students were being dismissed.

When he called 911 for assistance, no help was immediately available. Dunn said it took a number of 911 calls over fights that had broken out for police to be dispatched.

“They didn’t show up for 20 to 30 minutes. And during that time, I, a lone principal, was in the middle of Hunting Park, ripping students off one another,” Dunn said.

Outside City Hall, City Councilmembers Mark Squilla spoke to the recurring issue of safety across the city.

“Every meeting we go to, people talk about public safety,” Squilla said, calling public safety a “number one issue” that must be a priority on City Council. “It is up to us to be held accountable to make sure that the resources are there so that the administration could hire these vacant spots,” Squilla said.