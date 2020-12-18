A new evaluation of Pennsylvania’s state-funded pre-K program finds it consistently gives kids a meaningful boost in some core skills — but has seemingly no effect on others.

Launched in 2007, the state-backed Pre-K Counts initiative provides free pre-Kindergarten instruction to Pennsylvania’s low-income families.

To evaluate the program, researchers with the University of North Carolina tracked the progress of nearly 600 kindergarteners from across the state during the 2018-19 school year. About two-thirds of those kids had spent at least a year in a Pre-K Counts program, while the rest had received no formal early childhood education.

A key finding is that the kids who had been in pre-K had a serious head start on vocabulary and math skills.

“We saw differences that were about four to five months of learning,” said principal investigator Ellen S. Peisner-Feinberg. “This was something that makes a difference for these children.”

Those results were consistent across the state, in urban and rural areas alike. And they were evident in the second half of the year, many months after the children had begun kindergarten.