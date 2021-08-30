A day before Philly schools reopen, facilities woes take center stage

About 50 parents and students gathered on the school’s steps Monday morning to pick up the baton. They were joined by four City Council members — Helen Gym, Derek Green, Jamie Gauthier, and Mark Squilla — highlighting the attention this case has drawn.

“If this is happening at Masterman, it is horrifying to think what is happening, probably mostly under the radar, in some of the poorest schools in the district — who need our support, who need our voice,” said Barbara Dallao, president of the Masterman Home and School Association (HSA).

In a letter sent last night to the Masterman community, district Chief Operating Officer Reggie McNeil said workers had addressed 60 areas of concerns during three separate asbestos remediation efforts, with the most recent happening earlier this month.

McNeil said the abatement work had been supervised by a “third-party” inspector. Last Thursday, McNeil added, a safety inspector made sure ongoing construction projects aren’t causing imminent hazards. A representative from the city’s Department of Public Health also walked the building Thursday, according to McNeil and “did not notify the [district] of any violations.”

Those reassurances have been met with skepticism by some parents and staff, many of whom have been pressing district officials for more information about abatement efforts since the 2019 discovery of asbestos in a school closet.

The parents have not yet claimed there are hazards in the building or that the district has failed to meet its legal and regulatory obligations. But they say they have reason to believe the district — which has long faced criticism for its handling of asbestos — has misled them.

For instance, the parents say a November report by a third-party inspector indicated the district should have done more abatement work than it ended up doing. Instead of removing some asbestos, the parents say, workers ended up sealing trouble spots.

“There were significant discrepancies,” said Dallao. “They did a fraction of the work.”

The HSA’s chief demand is that the district conduct a joint inspection alongside one particular expert: Jerry Roseman. Roseman is an environmental consultant who has worked for decades alongside the city’s teachers union.

But there’s been furious back and forth over the state of that proposed inspection.

Roseman told WHYY News there was an attempted inspection on Friday, but he was not informed of it until less than an hour before it was set to begin.

“They treat me in a way that’s unprofessional and disrespectful,” said Roseman of the district.

There’s also disagreement over the scope of any joint inspection.

Roseman says he prefers a type of asbestos air testing called Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), which some experts say is a more rigorous style of testing. The district uses a standard approved by the EPA and OSHA called Phase Contrast Microscopy (PCM) testing, which some argue does a better job assessing whether there are enough fibers to present a health risk.