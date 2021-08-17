Asbestos troubles at Masterman raise safety concerns about some other Philly schools as first day looms

Inhaling asbestos can cause cancer decades down the road, and lead exposure can lead to developmental delays in young children, but typically there’s only a danger when asbestos and lead paint become damaged. Despite district records showing that some schools have miles of asbestos and lead paint in their buildings, few students and teachers have said publicly that those potential hazards adversely impacted their health.

Dallao isn’t taking chances. Parents officially formed the Masterman HSA environmental committee early this year to monitor building concerns at Masterman and push for solutions, though that work has been ongoing under the HSA umbrella for years.

Dallao said parents’ worries came to a head in 2019, when the district abruptly closed the heavily trafficked HSA closet on the first floor — which held plates, cups, and other supplies — for construction.

“There was a piece of paper put on the door indicating not to enter — that was the extent of it,” Dallao said. “We did not realize that the work being done was asbestos remediation.”

Dallao and other parents didn’t find out until more than a year later that construction reports found the HSA closet to be an “imminent hazard,” meaning the room needed to be cleared of all occupants and immediately abated. The report shocked Dallao, who said students, parents, and teachers had gone in and out of the room for years without any inkling that asbestos was present.

It’s not clear how long the closet posed a danger to students and parents. The district’s asbestos inspections from the 2018-19 school year — the most recent reports available on the district’s website — do not indicate that there was any asbestos damage in the HSA closet. But that’s because the pipes covered in asbestos insulation in the closet were not even listed in the district’s inspection.

Dallao said parents had not been concerned about asbestos at Masterman because, in 2018, District Environmental Director Francine Locke completed a building evaluation and found no asbestos hazards. The district has since found more than 100 areas of necessary remediation at Masterman, including imminent hazards.

Masterman parents met with district officials in July — after receiving a trove of asbestos and lead-related documents in response to their Right-to-Know request — to obtain more information on all of the potentially hazardous areas of the school building and to find out whether abatement efforts were underway.

“Without diminishing the concerns of the HSA, [Office of Environmental Management and Services] personnel have previously met with the HSA to address these concerns,” Monica Lewis, a district spokesperson, said.

District directives say all identified asbestos hazards should be addressed within four weeks, with imminent hazards requiring an “immediate response.” Many areas of asbestos damage at Masterman went two or three years without being remediated, according to the reports.

Dallao said parents’ unease about facilities issues extends to other schools in the district — “far beyond the walls of Masterman.” Masterman is the top-ranked school in the state, with a comparatively well-off student body and active parent groups.

“If it has proven to be this difficult for the parents at Masterman to receive a complete and timely assessment of potential threats facing our children, we can only imagine the unknown health threats facing district families with less available time to spend pursuing these answers and less insight into district processes,” Dallao said.

In the past two years, the district has seen an uptick in individuals requesting information about facilities conditions — eight people have filed Right-to-Know requests asking for reports on asbestos at schools throughout the city.

One of those requesters was Amara Rockar, a mother of two kids at Lea School in West Philadelphia. When the district phased elementary students back into school in March, Rockar noticed that Lea was one of only 20 elementary schools in the district not slated to reopen in the district’s three week window. She pored over the district’s asbestos inspections, and found that Lea was assumed by the district to have asbestos in some of its unit ventilators, including in four classrooms expected to be used in hybrid instruction. The problem became urgent during the pandemic, as schools switched on ventilation systems to mitigate COVID spread.

Alarmed, Rockar filed several Right-to-Know requests with the district, eventually asking for test results indicating where no asbestos was detected in Lea’s unit ventilators. A district Right-to-Know officer said the asbestos testing process had not been completed because a district-hired building inspector had not found any asbestos containing material in Lea’s unit ventilators.

Rockar took her concerns to a May Board of Education meeting, asking Hite about Lea’s asbestos situation.

“With Lea specifically, the unit vents were all tested and it was found that they did not contain any asbestos containing material and therefore the school was cleared for reopening,” Hite said, contradicting the Right-to-Know officer. He corrected himself at a board meeting the following week, saying that a contractor examined the ventilators and didn’t find asbestos, but “no testing was completed.”

Following Rockar’s testimony, the district tested all unit ventilators at Lea for asbestos, and found none. She said she was relieved at the results, but the Right-to-Know process and contradictory information from the district left her feeling frustrated.

“You can just see how drip, drip, delay, deny, appeal, stall, this Right-to-Know process can be. It just by nature can be adversarial and intimidating,” Rockar said. “Parents and families deserve to know and they deserve to know without having to ask.”