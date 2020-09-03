A state-of-the-art campus is on track to replace a North Philadelphia elementary school building shuttered in 2019 after teachers and parents rang alarm bells over damaged asbestos and flaking lead paint.

Plans for the modern new campus for T.M. Peirce Elementary School, a K-6 school in North Philadelphia were conceptually approved on Wednesday by the Philadelphia Art Commission.

The new building will rise on the West Cambria Street property where a red-brick, four-story box of a school has sat since 1909 without any green space. Blackney Hayes Architects have designed a more inviting and highly efficient three-story building with plenty of open areas that include a brand new playground with porous surfaces to manage stormwater, trees, and a mural.

“This is a school for 21st-century learning, a school where education is happening in a contemporary way for the students of this community,” said Kevin Blackney, a founding partner of Blackney Hayes Architects, during his presentation to the commission.

Blackney said the design was created after numerous focus groups with the school community and the district.

“It’s impressive the amount of community input and that it’s been heard and incorporated,” said Commissioner Carmen Febo San Miguel, who also leads Taller Puertorriqueño, a Latino nonprofit in North Philadelphia.

The asbestos that forced the School District of Philadelphia to relocate students last year was not mentioned by the architecture firm during its presentation.

Asbestos is a dangerous substance that can cause several kinds of lung diseases and cancers, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Federal regulations specify work practices for the demolition of buildings containing asbestos, which include wetting materials containing the substance, sealing them in leak-tight containers, and disposing of the waste safely as soon as possible.