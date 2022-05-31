School District of Philadelphia announces heat-related early dismissal

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia public schools will be dismissing early Tuesday due to excessive heat, officials said.

The School District announced a staggered early dismissal. The dismissals are based on the time at which a school starts its day.

The staggered schedule is below:

Schools that begin at 7:30 a.m. will dismiss at 12 p.m.

Schools that begin at 7:45 a.m. will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Schools that begin at 8 a.m. will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Schools that begin at 8:15 a.m. will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

Schools that begin at 8:30 a.m. will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Schools that begin at 8:45 a.m. will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9 a.m. will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:15 a.m. will dismiss at 1:45 pm.

Schools that begin at 9:30 a.m. will dismiss at 2 p.m.

All after-school and sports activities are canceled for Tuesday.