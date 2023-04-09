3 shot at Christiana Mall, Delaware State Police search for gunman

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a shooting at Christiana Mall on Saturday.

Officials say at least three people were shot in the food court.

The mall is currently closed for investigation. Police are still searching for the gunman.

Mall Road is closed and officials ask that residents avoid the area.

State police said that to anyone responding to the mall to locate someone, a reunification site has been set up at the north entrance by the AT&T store.