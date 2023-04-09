3 shot at Christiana Mall, Delaware State Police search for gunman

Mall Road is closed and officials ask that residents avoid the area.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 8, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a shooting at Christiana Mall on Saturday.

Officials say at least three people were shot in the food court.

The mall is currently closed for investigation. Police are still searching for the gunman.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Mall Road is closed and officials ask that residents avoid the area.

State police said that to anyone responding to the mall to locate someone, a reunification site has been set up at the north entrance by the AT&T store.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate