Arrest made after truck driver wounded in Abington Twp. road rage shooting
Police say the victim was hit in the head with a gun, and that's when the gun went off.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident in Abington Township, Montgomery County on Wednesday that left a truck driver injured.
Scott Thomas, of the 5500 block of Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.
It happened around 8:20 a.m. at The Fairway and Rydal Road.
Police say Thomas, 21, was behind the wheel of a white van when he pulled in front of a Pepsi delivery truck and approached the truck driver “in an aggressive manner.”
There was a struggle, and police say the truck driver was hit in the head with a gun.
That’s when the gun then went off, and the bullet grazed the truck driver’s hip.
Thomas fled in the white van, police say, but he was located by police around 10 a.m. at Rodman Ave. near Old York Road.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Lt. Steven Fink of the Abington Police Department said the most disturbing part of this shooting is that incidents like these are no longer unusual.
“This is something, I’m sad to say, is becoming more and more common with the gun violence that we’re hearing about. The number of guns our officers are taking off the streets, the criminals they’re encountering with these guns, it’s something I’ve seen double in the last couple of years,” Fink said.
The truck driver was taken to Abington Jefferson Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.