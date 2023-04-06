Arrest made after truck driver wounded in Abington Twp. road rage shooting

Thomas fled in the white van, police say, but he was located by police around 10 a.m. at Rodman Ave. near Old York Road.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Lt. Steven Fink of the Abington Police Department said the most disturbing part of this shooting is that incidents like these are no longer unusual.

“This is something, I’m sad to say, is becoming more and more common with the gun violence that we’re hearing about. The number of guns our officers are taking off the streets, the criminals they’re encountering with these guns, it’s something I’ve seen double in the last couple of years,” Fink said.

The truck driver was taken to Abington Jefferson Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.