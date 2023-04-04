This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

An anti violence rally energized young Philadelphians as civic leaders addressed the city’s gun violence crisis yesterday.

The rally, which was held outside the Municipal Services building on JFK Boulevard, followed the second annual March Against Gun Violence and included speakers, poets, and community leaders.

Akhenaton Mikell, founder of Imani Star, a youth development group that works with Philadelphians mostly between ages 7 and 17, wants to see an end to the city’s gun crisis.

“We’ve all in some capacity [been] impacted by gun violence,” he said. “[Imani Star] and the Beloved Care Project, along with Forget Me Knot, decided to sit down and really put our heads together, and we figured out the fact that the youth are actually the ones with the answers.”