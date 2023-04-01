Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphia City Council has passed another non-binding resolution calling upon the state to give it permission to implement stricter gun laws. The move is the latest effort at getting permission from the state to implement more stringent regulations on guns just for the city to see if they can cut down on the number of shootings and killings in town.

The state has the final say on regulations unless the city is granted an exemption, and legislators have long fought every request for a change to the regulations.

Councilmember Curtis Jones authored the resolution, saying he would not back down on Harrisburg’s continued refusal to give Philadelphia the right to author stronger gun regulations in the wake of the ongoing violence.

“As a guy who grew up in the neighborhood, at the point that you go into the schoolyard and the bully approaches you, the day you stop fighting back is the day the bully won,” Jones said.