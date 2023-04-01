Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A mother’s grief has turned to pleas for further attention — both for her daughter’s shooting death to be reinvestigated — and for the law she says made it possible for the shooter to avoid charges: Pennsylvania’s Stand Your Ground law.

Jessica Whitfield sat on the couch inside Donna Cooper’s living room.

As a board member of the Greater Philadelphia chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, she’s a source of support and an advocate for parents who’ve lost children.

She listened intently as Donna talked about her daughter, Donae.

Donae was 20 years old when she was killed, shot from behind by a man she’d been talking to for less than a month. The man was not charged due to Pennsylvania’s Stand Your Ground law.

Nearly a year later, Donna Cooper wants others to know about Stand Your Ground — what it is, what it means for cases like Donae’s, and what warnings should be given to everyone, but especially young women.

The story

“Donae was funny,” Cooper said, smiling. “She became a fashion icon. Couldn’t wear her clothes twice.”

Born in 2001, Donae Nya was Cooper’s only child. At the time of her death, Donae was enrolled at Lincoln University, trying to decide on a major. “She had an entrepreneurial spirit. She was going to be a go-getter,” said Cooper.

Donae had been talking with someone new on social media for a few weeks. She’d told her mother that the few dates they had went well. On July 15, 2022, Donae left her mother’s home and traveled to meet up with her new interest. “She went to go see him … I didn’t know that. I thought she was running out to get something to eat and she was dead, all within an hour of her leaving my house.”