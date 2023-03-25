Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Since 2015, more than 14,000 people have been shot in Philadelphia, resulting in roughly 2,800 deaths.

The Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting is attempting to tackle the problem head on by using research, community engagement, and human stories to change the way violent crimes are reported.

Maxayn Gooden, the center’s Credible Messenger community manager teaches trauma-informed reporting and helps journalists collaborate with community members on sensitive topics. Community members are matched with professional journalists for a one-on-one project that aims to amplify a story.

“When [reporters] first reach out, [co-victims] are traumatized,” Gooden said. “Follow up later on and just see what’s going on with that family, even if it’s not reporting on a follow-up story, but just saying, ‘Hey, I reported on your daughter or your son. I just wanted to reach out to see how you were doing,’ instead of just showing up to report a story.”