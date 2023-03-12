Donate
Gun Violence Prevention

Photo essay: Philly anti-violence activist leads march to Washington, D.C.

When Jamal Johnson arrives in the nation’s capital, he’ll meet with the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss gun violence in Philly and beyond.

Jamal Johnson speaks into a megaphone.

Jamal Johnson addresses the crowd. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Jamal Johnson left Philadelphia on Friday afternoon for his seventh walk to Wasington, D.C., hoping for change. The anti-violence activist has made headlines before, with a hunger strike in front of City Hall and six separate trips to Washington, D.C. on foot to raise awareness of both community and police violence.

“We keep hitting the same thing because we’re not seeing any change in what we want,” he said. “The George Floyd Bill still hasn’t been passed and still hasn’t been the strategy delivered from the Black Caucus about the gun violence issue going on in the nation and our community. So it’s the same persistent demands… I’m hoping this will be our lucky seven.”

Johnson will be walking every day for the next 21 days.

When he arrives in the nation’s capital, he’ll be meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss gun violence in Philly and beyond.


  • Jamal Johnson talks to someone.
    Jamal Johnson discusses his plans for his seventh march. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Someone carries a sign that reads
    Family and friends of Kyle Singleton carry signs to City Hall. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Jamie Gauthier speaks into a megaphone surrounded by a crowd of people.
    Councilmember Jamie Gauthier speaks at the send-off for Jamal Johnson. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Someone speaks into a megaphone.
    Supporters and marchers pray before starting to walk down Broad Street towards City Hall. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Supporters hold anti-violence signs.
  • Bilal Qayyum speaks into a megaphone.
    Longtime anti-violence activist Bilal Qayyum speaks at the send-off. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Jamal Johnson speaks with a crowd.
    amal Johnson talks with supporters on Broad street ahead of his seventh march to Washington, D.C. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

