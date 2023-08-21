17-year-old killed after shooting erupts at unsanctioned car meet in Delaware

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 17-year-old was killed after a shooting erupted at an unsanctioned car meet in New Castle County, Delaware, on Sunday.

Delaware State Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Delaware Logistics Center on Bear Corbitt Road in New Castle.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where police say he later died.