17-year-old killed after shooting erupts at unsanctioned car meet in Delaware

    August 20, 2023
A 17-year-old was killed after a shooting erupted at an unsanctioned car meet in New Castle County, Delaware, on Sunday.

Delaware State Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Delaware Logistics Center on Bear Corbitt Road in New Castle.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

A second victim, a 21-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot.

He is currently in stable condition.

Both victims are from New Castle, according to police. Officials have not released the name of the teenage victim.

A preliminary investigation revealed a large crowd had gathered in the area for a car meet.

Police say at some point in the event, the two victims were involved in a confrontation where numerous shots were fired.

After the shooting, the crowd dispersed, and the unknown suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 302-741-2729.

