Police investigating after 40 shots fired in Millville, New Jersey

40 shots were fired, hitting one person multiple times, and pelting a car and a home.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 20, 2023
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A brutal crime played out in Millville, New Jersey early Sunday.

40 shots were fired, hitting one person multiple times, and pelting a car and a home.

It occurred on the 500 block of North 6th Street.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital for treatment just after 5:30 a.m.

Detectives are working to sort out exactly what happened.

No arrest has been announced.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate