Police investigating after 40 shots fired in Millville, New Jersey
40 shots were fired, hitting one person multiple times, and pelting a car and a home.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A brutal crime played out in Millville, New Jersey early Sunday.
It occurred on the 500 block of North 6th Street.
The victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital for treatment just after 5:30 a.m.
Detectives are working to sort out exactly what happened.
No arrest has been announced.
