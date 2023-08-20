Police investigating after 40 shots fired in Millville, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A brutal crime played out in Millville, New Jersey early Sunday.

40 shots were fired, hitting one person multiple times, and pelting a car and a home.

It occurred on the 500 block of North 6th Street.

The victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital for treatment just after 5:30 a.m.

Detectives are working to sort out exactly what happened.

No arrest has been announced.