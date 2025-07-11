From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At a town hall in Horsham on Thursday night, Bucks County Commissioner and congressional candidate Bob Harvie pitched himself to Montgomery County constituents and criticized Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick for his record.

Harvie, who announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s first congressional district in April, has served as Bucks County commissioner since 2020. He told WHYY News before the town hall the event was an opportunity to hear from the Montgomery County voters who make up roughly 10% of the constituents in Pennsylvania’s first congressional district.

“I hope they understand … that I’m committed to working for the people of this district, whether they vote for me or not, whether they’re Democrat, Republican or independent,” Harvie said. “My job is to try and make their lives better. My job is to try and make sure they have a chance to achieve the American dream and to rebuild the middle-class and the working-class in this country, because right now they’re angry that they’re being left behind, and certainly this new budget bill does not help them. And Brian Fitzpatrick had a chance to stop it, had a chance to make it better, and he failed at that task.”

Fitzpatrick was one of two House Republicans who voted against President Donald Trump’s budget bill last week. However, Harvie and other critics have highlighted the fact that Fitzpatrick voted for the bill in the first round back in May.

Fitzpatrick did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment. In a statement last week, he attributed his changed vote to the U.S. Senate’s amendments.

“The original House language was written in a way that protected our community; the Senate amendments fell short of our standard,” he said. “I believe in, and will always fight for, policies that are thoughtful, compassionate, and good for our community. It is this standard that will always guide my legislative decisions.”

Fitzpatrick, who has described himself as a “centrist,” has maintained his hold on the district, which encompasses Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County, since 2017.

Harvie challenged his record.

“He claims to be bipartisan, but in reality, he does what’s best for him and what’s best for the donors who fill his campaign coffers and the party that pulls the strings on him,” he told WHYY News. “I have an over 90% bipartisan voting record as a county commissioner in Bucks. We came in and turned that county blue in 2019, we faced real challenges left behind by the almost 40 years of control by Republicans. We put in a lot of reforms addressing real issues that affect people in our county, and we’ve done it again in a bipartisan way, an actual bipartisan way.”