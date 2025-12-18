Bucks County commissioners approve 8% property tax increase

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bucks County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to adopt a 2026 budget that includes a 2.2-mil property tax increase to close an operational budget deficit of more than $16 million.

The 8% increase amounts to an extra $1.38 a week for residential property owners, said Jeannette Weaver, the county’s interim chief financial officer. The rise totals roughly $6 a month.

“Every mil brings about $8.247 million of additional revenue,” Weaver said at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting. Weaver’s budget proposed an increase of 2 mils — $2 more in taxes per $1,000 of assessed value — which would result in a $78,000 surplus.

Commissioner Bob Harvie instead proposed a 2.2-mil increase to give the county more leeway with next year’s budget amid inflation.

“One of the things that is sort of left out is there is a lot of deferred maintenance through projects we have here in the county, in addition to the very unsettled situation of our economy as a nation, in terms of not knowing what’s going to happen in the future,” Harvie said. “It’s … leaving us with a very, very small surplus in a very uncertain time.”

The county’s current millage rate is 27.45 mils. The last property tax increase in Bucks County came in 2024, at 2 mils.