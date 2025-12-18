Bucks County commissioners approve 8% property tax increase
The increase amounts to roughly $6 a month for residential property owners.
Bucks County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to adopt a 2026 budget that includes a 2.2-mil property tax increase to close an operational budget deficit of more than $16 million.
The 8% increase amounts to an extra $1.38 a week for residential property owners, said Jeannette Weaver, the county’s interim chief financial officer. The rise totals roughly $6 a month.
“Every mil brings about $8.247 million of additional revenue,” Weaver said at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting. Weaver’s budget proposed an increase of 2 mils — $2 more in taxes per $1,000 of assessed value — which would result in a $78,000 surplus.
Commissioner Bob Harvie instead proposed a 2.2-mil increase to give the county more leeway with next year’s budget amid inflation.
“One of the things that is sort of left out is there is a lot of deferred maintenance through projects we have here in the county, in addition to the very unsettled situation of our economy as a nation, in terms of not knowing what’s going to happen in the future,” Harvie said. “It’s … leaving us with a very, very small surplus in a very uncertain time.”
The county’s current millage rate is 27.45 mils. The last property tax increase in Bucks County came in 2024, at 2 mils.
The increase minimizes impact to property owners, said Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, while maximizing the additional revenue for county services.
“It seems fair to me that we will be able to keep county residents safe,” she said. “We can continue to protect the elderly, we can continue to protect our children. We can try the best we can to respond to the mental health needs and treatment needs of the people in this county.”
Total budget expenditure is set to increase by 3.6%.
Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo, the board’s lone Republican, voted against the increase and the budget.
Delaware County increased property taxes by 19% for its 2026 budget, and Montgomery County will vote on a proposed 4% property tax increase Thursday. Chester County approved a 2026 budget without property tax increases Wednesday.
