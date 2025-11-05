Joe Khan has declared victory over Republican incumbent District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, becoming the first Democrat to be elected district attorney in the county’s history.

Khan garnered more than 53% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, with 304 of 306 precincts reporting, according to the county’s unofficial election results.

Bucks County voters elected him, Khan said, because they “just want good government.”

“They want people who are going to show up and fight for them,” he told WHYY News. “And we ran a campaign that was authentic, about me being a dad who was just trying to build a better world for his kids. And I think that’s what connected with people.”

The former Bucks County solicitor ran an aggressive campaign, criticizing Schorn for not convening a grand jury investigation into child abuse allegations at a Central Bucks elementary school, and her decision to not prosecute a pipeline leak in Upper Makefield Township that was identified earlier this year.

Schorn could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

The historic victory for a Democrat in Bucks County, which went to President Donald Trump in last year’s elections by a few hundred votes, is a sign of change, Khan said.

“We’re in one of the darkest periods of American history, certainly in my lifetime,” he said. “The fact that Bucks County looked at what was going on and decided to elect the first-ever Democrat as district attorney, voting for a Pakistani kid who grew up in Northeast Philly and is just trying to make sure that the public schools that his kids go to are going to be safe, I think that’s going to send a beacon of hope across the country and maybe the world, that we’re going to get out of this, that America is coming back, and that we’re going to get back on the right path, which is what America has always done.”